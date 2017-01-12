Mr. Ronald Dean Belgard “Ronnie”, 69, a longtime resident of Bossier Parish, passed away December 25, 2016. Ronnie was born on June 26, 1947 in Alexandria, La. He is preceded in death by father Trave Merritt Belgard and mother Geraldine Gaines Belgard, sister Barbara E. Peterson.

He leaves wife Judith McVay Belgard of Princeton,La and son Trenton C.Belgard of Shreveport, daughter Amber D. Durfee of Benton,La . Grandchildren Channing Olivia Hodnett, Meredith Allen, Hayden Durfee and Makenzie Durfee, one great grandson Noah Hodnett plus a host of nieces and nephews. He has two brothers remaining Terry Lane Belgard of Alexandria,La and Lynn Gaines Belgard of Gonzales, La.

Ronnie spent most of his time enjoying family and friends. He was retired from the automotive industry in the Shreveport/ Bossier area. He had passion for the outdoors and was a avid fisherman which he spent many hours pulling crappie from his boat dock on Cypress Lake. He had many hunting buddies that he enjoyed deer and duck hunting and of course opening day of dove season. Ronnie collected guns and antique fishing lures and equipment.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 14th 2017 at 2:00pm at Aulds Funeral Home 7849 East Kings Hwy. Shreveport, La. 71115.

Officiating will be family member Brantley Bond of Pineville, La. A brief visitation will be held prior in chapel. A graveside will be at a later date in Forest Hills, La. for family.