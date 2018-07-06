Ronald “Ronnie” Gilbert Carlson

Bossier City, LA – Ronald “Ronnie” Gilbert Carlson, 70, died peacefully on July 4th, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Bossier City, Louisiana, after a brief and sudden illness.

Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City will hold visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Asbury United Methodist Church, with Rev. Cecil Marr and Rev. Matt Rawle officiating. After the funeral service, the graveside service will be held at Centuries on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Ronnie was born on May 31, 1948 at Schumpert Sanatorium to Gilbert and Olivia Chapman Carlson. Ronnie grew up in Shreveport where he attended Caddo Heights Elementary & Linwood Junior High. He graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1966 where he was elected Student Council President. He continued his education in Ruston at Louisiana Tech University earning a Civil Engineering Degree in 1971. While at Tech, he joined the social fraternity Kappa Sigma where he made many life long friends and became “Rushin’ Ron”.

Ronnie’s long career included Bossier Parish Engineer, Bossier City Engineer and Director of Public Works before he was sole owner of the construction company Ronald G. Carlson, Inc.

Ronnie enjoyed collegiate and professional sports and golf. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend as well as a follower of Jesus Christ. He did more to help others than we will ever know.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father and mother Gilbert and Olivia Carlson and his grandson Colin Carlson. He is survived by his sons Ronnie II and wife Myranda of Austin, TX and Jordan of Bossier City; and his daughter, Rachel of Austin, TX; his only sister Paula Carlson Gill; his niece Shannon Carlson; and his nephew Carl Soderstrom. He is survived by the mothers of his children Connie Bardin Thurmond and Suzie Waddell Howell.

Pallbearers will be Earl Hebert, Ronald “Punkin” Brown, Bobby Waddell, Tony Cyr, Carl Soderstrom, Spud Wilson, Buck Whitehead and Robert Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Thurmond, Doug Brown, Roland Champagne, and Claude Dumas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in his name to Asbury United Methodist Church.