Obituary – Ronald Wheatley

Ronald Wheatley

Plain Dealing, LA – Ronald Wheatley was born to the Late Mary Louise Wheatley and T. J. McCoy. Ronald was baptized at an early age and attended Aimwell Baptist Church in Ivan, Louisiana alongside his beloved grandparents who reared him Mark and Hattie Wheatley.

Ronald Wheatley “Twin” as everyone called him attended C. H. Iron

High School and was a 1973 graduate of Rocky Mount High School. On

Christmas day 1978 he married his Queen Patricia Ivy Wheatley and she

labeled him as her “Teddy”. They have shared 40 anniversaries. To this

union two sons were born and raised in the Hopewell community where

Ronald then picked up the nick name “Captem”

Ronald wore many hats. He told stories of as a young man hauling pulp

wood, picking peas, hauling hay, and busting wood. Later becoming a

lover of “Big Trucks”. He was employed by many local logging companies, Kenneth Coile (KRC), where their motto was “Humping to Please.”

Herbert McCauley, Terry Demoss, Tommy Bell, and most recently

Hershell Malone. Mr. Malone attended Ronald’s retirement celebration and he stated “Ronald was one of his best workers. He never met a man that didn’t take a lunch break!”. That statement could not be more fitting of any man. Ronald was a truck driver from 1976 to 2017.

Ronald would work long hours and still come home and maintain an immaculate yard or just completing projects around the house. He loved building things. He was an ultimate sports fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. For many years he played baseball on the Ivan Community Baseball team. His hobbies were playing spades, bid whiz and dominoes. He had a gift for drawing and was a great artist . Ronald loved his family. He especially enjoyed watching games and movies with his sons.

The love he had for his nieces and nephews were as if they were all his own. Dear to his heart were Bo Wheatley, Trena Noble, Latrice Davis, Leon Mikle, Omar Ivy and the late Barry Gilmore.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Patricia Ann, son Patrick

Wheatley; (4) sisters- Alice (Charles) Rushing, Joyce McCoy, Fannie

Wheatley, Debbie (Kevin) Harris; (7) brothers-his twin-Donald (Patricia) Wheatley, Charles (Alma)McCoy, Trence (Monica) McCoy, T. J. (Karen) McCoy, Jr., Calvin Jones, Jr., Andre (LeKesha ) Jones & Kelsey McCoy. (4) aunts-Annie Dorothy Jackson, Lucille (Horace) Roe, Bessie Wheatley & Mary Wheatley; (2) uncles- Booker T. (Mary) Wheatley & Royce Wheatley, Sr. In-laws-Rachel (Ray) Mills, Mamie (George) Gipson & John (Delores) Ivy. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Especially all his logging buddies he met down through the years.

He was greeted by loved ones and his new teammates. Welcoming him

were his son Ronald Elton, grandparents-Hattie & Mark Wheatley,

Mother-Mary Jones- Father-T. J. McCoy, Sr. brother Bobby McCoy; sister Sandra Wheatley, nephew-Darryl Wheatley .

Visitation for Mr. Wheatley was held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.on Friday January 25, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in Plain Dealing, LA. Funeral Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday January 26, 2019 at Aimwell Baptist Church in Benton, LA. Interment followed at Rogers Cemetery in Cotton Valley, LA.