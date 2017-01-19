BOSSIER CITY – Rose Marie Bossier Williams, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rusk, TX on December 12, 1932, to Phillip and Marie Bossier.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Marie Bossier; sister, Doris Smelser; and daughter, Linda Marie Corley Payne. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, George; two granddaughters, Holly Ludwick (Andrew), and Emily Fonseca (Terry); sister, Joyce Evans (John); brother, Gary Bossier (Wanda); son-in-law, Alan Payne (Linda); great-granddaughter, Victoria Daigle; great-grandsons, David and Daniel Fonseca, John Caleb Daigle, Trae and Tanner Fonseca; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was a devoted wife, grandmother, mother and business woman. She actively ran the family business alongside her husband until her retirement.

Pallbearers include Jerry Dixon, Dan Lucas, Andrew Ludwick, Terry Fonseca, Christopher Harville, Ernest Palmisano, III, and Larry Holman, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are David and Daniel Fonseca, John Caleb Daigle, Alan Payne, John Evans, Jr., John Evans, Sr., and Gary Bossier.

Special thanks to Dr. Patrick Deere and nurses on 3rd floor at Willis Knighton Bossier, Julie, Jonathan, Doug, Shawna, and Nikita