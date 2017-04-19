BOSSIER CITY – A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose S. Campisi will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA. Officiating will be Father Pike Thomas. Entombment will follow at Hill Crest Mausoleum, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be prior to the service Friday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at St. Jude.

Rose was born in Shreveport, LA to Joe and Pauline Santoro, but lived her entire life in Bossier City. She passed away April 17, 2017 in Bossier City. Rose was a graduate of Bossier High School, a business owner and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Immaculate Conception Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor L. Campisi, Jr.; parents; brother, Charles Santoro and sisters, Joanne Campbell, Mary Jimes and Vivian Mainelli.

Survivors include her son, Frank J. Campisi of Humble, TX; daughter, Charlene Campisi Stephenson of Irving, TX; sister-in-law, Mary Santoro; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Rose as pallbearers will be, Tony Roppolo, Cary Santoro, Kevin Campisi, Tom Harvey, Stacey Barnes and Scott Lane. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Selvestion Jimes, Mark Stephenson, Scotty Walker and Brad Bullock.