Roy L. Adley

Haughton, LA – Born on June 28, 1928, Roy Leon Adley passed away on his 90th birthday, June 28, 2018, in his home with family members lovingly watching over him.

Preceding him in death are parents Pleasant O. Adley and Minnie R. Kilpatrick, brother Pleasant Adley and sister Dorothy Adley.

Left to cherish his memory are Roy’s sons Robert and Donald by first wife Peggy. Roy married Laura in 1980 becoming stepfather to Karen, Donna and Kelley. Roy is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.

Roy was a devoted and loving husband to Laura sharing almost 38 years in marriage. He is described as a kind man and will be missed by family, friends and neighbors.

He was active in the community, formerly on the board of Council on Aging, a leader many looked to for advice and council. He was an athlete and all-state football player at Bossier High School. Active in the Bossier Jaycees, built several baseball fields for young people in the community. He loved his years on Lake Bistineau and was devoted to his time deer hunting and hog hunting with family and friends in Bossier Parish.

Roy lived 89 good years. This final year brought sickness due to cancer, pain and weakness. He wanted to donate his organs, but could not due to his cancer. The following excerpt is from a writing by Robert Noel Test entitled “To Remember Me” and meant a lot to Roy:

“Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all my prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil and my soul to God. If by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.”

Roy will be cremated and, at his request, there will be no service. The family thanks Dr. Kennedy Lim and nurse Carla for years of attentive care.