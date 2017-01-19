KATY, TX – Roy L. Neighbors, 89, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on January 13, 2017. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Hill Crest Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2017. Burial will take place at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 PM.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Sue Neighbors and was happily married for 53 years. He retired from the Air Force after 30 years of service and worked for the Social Security Administration until retirement.

He was survived by his son, Roy Neighbors Jr. and daughter-in-law, Pamela Poisso Neighbors of Katy, TX; two grandchildren, Lauren Neighbors of Katy, TX and Kelsey Neighbors of Spring, TX; two great grandchildren, Reagan and Hadley of Spring, TX.