HAUGHTON – A service to celebrate the life of Ruby Baker Clements Deville, 63, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Gevan Spinney officiating. Interment will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ruby was born on June 17, 1954 and went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Andrew and Merle Gladys Baker.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Deville; daughter, Sonya Clements Goss and husband Barrett of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Callie Clements Gilmore and husband Jacob of Ruston, LA; brothers, Wade Baker and Jackie Baker; grandchildren, Nasiah, Maggie, Shariya, Peyton and Landry; and numerous relatives and friends.