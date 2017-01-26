November 24, 1935 – January 22, 2017

Rufus D. Underwood, Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. Born in Decatur, AL in 1935 to parents Rufus D. Underwood, Sr. and Mary Pitts Underwood was the oldest of four children and attended Decatur and Huntsville High Schools and later attended college at David Lipscomb University and the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Alabama Million Dollar Marching Band.

He later joined the US Air Force and proudly served for 26 years as a B-47/B-52 Navigator/Bombardier and before his retirement he served as Chief of the 8th AF Bomb/Nav Wing Barksdale AFB. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann (Bettie) Pike in February 7, 1959 and ultimately settled in Shreveport, LA and would have been married 58 years this February.

He attended the Church of Christ North in Shreveport, LA and supported his church through several ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother Steve Underwood. He is survived by his loving wife, Bettie Underwood; children, Rufus David Underwood, III and wife Tambi, Laurie Underwood Eakin and husband Bill of Tulsa, OK; sister Jan Bradley and husband John of Nashville, TN; brother, Keith T. Underwood and wife Linda of Pittsburg, TX; grandchildren, Jesse Eakin and wife Cady, Ethan Eakin and Ellie Eakin all of Tulsa, OK and Jennifer Mays Larremore and husband Kelly of Shreveport; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

As beloved husband, father, Veteran and business owner, he passionately loved and enjoyed his family as well as golf, politics, investing, farming, fishing, and Alabama football. His sharp mind and charitable giving and story- telling were hallmarks of all who came to know him and he was loved immensely and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Seed For The Sower, Church of Christ North, 3401 North Market Street, Shreveport, LA 71107.

Family will be receiving friends and family for visitation on Friday, January 27, 2017 between 10:30 and 11:30 AM at Church of Christ North with funeral services following at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.