BOSSIER CITY – Ruth Eatherton McRae passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017, at Grace Home. Visitation with family will be from 6-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA, on Friday, February 3, 2017. Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth E. McRae, 89, will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bossier City, LA, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Hignight. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton, LA.

Mrs. McRae was born on September 23, 1927, in Chesterfield, MO. Ruth traveled with her US Air Force family extensively after meeting and marrying her true love Lt. Taylor McRae at Keesler AFB, MS, on June 6, 1948. Ruth led her family through a number of base assignments including Mississippi, Missouri, Florida, Nebraska, Morocco, Texas, and finally settling at Barksdale for the last 56 years. Ruth excelled at whatever she did including homemaker; raising her two sons, Steve and Kenny; and secretary to both the Wing Commander at Keesler and to the LSU Medical School Chair of Department of Medicine where she retired. Ruth was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bossier City and loved to cook, bake, sew, garden, and spoil grandkids/great-grandkids. Her handmade matching kids’ outfits were admired at LSU football games, Disneyworld, Six Flags, and over a dozen countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Mrs. McRae was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Maj. T. A. McRae, Jr. (USAF Retired), parents Thomas and Christine Eatherton, and brothers Fred, Lynn, Herb, and Tom Eatherton. She is survived by sisters Helen Sweeney and Martha Kummer and husband Don of Missouri, sisters-in-law Vivian Eatherton of Florida and Jean Eatherton of Missouri, sons Stephen and wife Katy of Frederick, MD; Kenneth and wife Cindy of Bossier City; grandchildren Dr. Emily McRae and husband Anthony O’Farrell of Silver Spring, MD; Donal McRae of Ashburn, VA; Ian McRae and wife Dede of London, UK; Conor McRae of Baltimore, MD; Jennifer Spurlock and husband Chip of Athens, LA; Colin McRae and wife Jennie of Shreveport; Ben McRae and fiancé Callie Hammerbeck of Bossier City; great-grandchildren Lindy and Taylor Spurlock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their thanks to the physicians and staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont ICU, Grace Home Hospice, Dr. Allen of Bossier City, Dr. Broadwell, Dr. Savory, and Dr. Majors of Shreveport. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Grace Home Hospice, and METAvivor.