Sadie Martin Barber

BOSSIER CITY, LA – A graveside service for the cremated remains of Sadie Martin Barber will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport. Officiating will be Dr. David Brice.

Sadie Martin Barber was born March 1, 1932 in Oil City to Mary and Edward Martin and died June 18, 2018 in Shreveport. She was a bookkeeper and co-owner of James L. Barber Contracting. Sadie was a member of Kings Highway Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Louis Barber; brothers, Sonny Martin, Lee Martin and sisters,“B” Collins and Toni Burns.

Sadie is survived by her son, James Ronald Barber and wife, Lydia of Shreveport; daughter, Rhonda Renee Barber of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Rebecca Bradley and husband John G., Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, James Edwin Barber and wife, Katie of Baton Rouge and great grandchildren, Sadie Elizabeth Barber, Parks Monroe Barber and Mae Louise Bradley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wen Liu and staff; WK Pierremont LifeCare, Village Health Care at The Glen, Amedisys Home Health, and Susan, Jennifer and Marletta of the Amedisys Home Health Team for all their support and care of our mother.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Kings Highway Christian Church or to the charity of donor’s choice.