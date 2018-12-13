Obituary – Sandra Kay Bledsoe King

Sandra Kay Bledsoe King

Bossier City, LA – Family and friends celebrated the life of Sandra Kay King at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jerry Dean with Rev. David Scott of Jonesboro, GA assisting. Interment followed in Rose Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Rd. in Bossier City. There was a brief visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Sandra was born in Paris, TX on November 7, 1953, and passed away on December 9, 2018. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Sandra will be missed by so many, especially by the nieces and nephews who knew and cherished her as “Aunt Kay”, the favorite aunt.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Evelyn Bledsoe. She leaves behind her husband of 36 years and constant caregiver, Donny L. King; four sisters, Jean Lowe, Delcia Fuentes and husband Al, Carolyn Goss and husband Mike, and Janice Smoak and husband Malcolm; four brothers, Henry Bledsoe, Lynn Bledsoe and wife Marilyn, Doyle Bledsoe and wife Bonnie, and Glenn Bledsoe and wife Sharon.

Pallbearers were Brandon and Brad Smoak, Kris and Kendall Bledsoe, Jared Goss, and Warren Robertson. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Lowe and Eddie, Steve, Jeff, Jason, and James Bledsoe.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents and staff of Brookdale for their kindness, friendship, and care for our beloved sister, Sandra, during her stay there.

Also, thank you to her best friend Judy Richardson for a lifetime of love and friendship.

