Obituary – Sarah Florence Newman Pugh  

Sarah Florence Newman Pugh

Bossier City, LA – Funeral Services for Sarah F Pugh will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Haughton, LA, with Pastor Siegfried Kunz officiating. A Visitation will proceed the service from 12:30pm-2:00pm at the Hillcrest Chapel.

Sarah was born March 26, 1940 in Stepney, Middlesex, England to George Stephen Newman and Gertrude Florence Holly and passed away December 19, 2018, in Bossier City, LA. Sarah was born and raised on the outskirts of London in High Wycombe, England, while most of Europe was in turmoil from World War II.

Sarah met her future husband, Sherman Alexander Pugh, while he was in the US Air Force and stationed at High Wycombe, England. She and her husband raised 4 beautiful girls while being stationed at multiple Air Force bases in Europe, the Far East and the United States. Sarah enjoyed traveling, gardening, collecting antique tea pots, talking to her siblings via phone in England and especially her morning cup of tea.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Stephen Newman and Gertrude Florence Holly Newman. Left to cherish her memory is her adoring husband, Sherman Pugh; brother Alan Jeffrey Newman of Hemel Hempstead England, sister Doreen Marie Yates of High Wycombe, England; four daughters, Sharon Susan McGuire and husband Scott Kelly McGuire of Benton LA, Antionette P Fauber and husband George Delano Fauber, Jr. of Haughton, LA, Donna Marie Elledge and husband Randall Dwayne Elledge of Bossier City, LA and Kimberlene Tracy Walthall and husband Michael David Walthall of Shreveport, LA.; grandchildren George Delano Fauber III and wife Morgan Matthews of Benton, LA, Ryan Dwayne Elledge and wife Morgan Navalanche Elledge of Shreveport, LA, Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, LA and Danielle Shae Fauber of Haughton, LA; great grandchildren Henry Delano Fauber and Eloise Ruth Fauber of Benton,LA.

Pallbearers: Michael David Walthall, Scott Kelly McGuire, Randall Dwayne Elledge, George Delano Fauber, Jr, George Delano Fauber III, Ryan Dwayne Elledge, Christopher Scott McGuire and Tristan Damian Wallis.