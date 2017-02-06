DUBBERLY – Services will be held to celebrate the life of Shane Berry Holford at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Father Rothell Price officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Shane was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved life. He had a big heart and was a loyal friend.

Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents George W. and Sarah Ogden.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Holford; mother, Carla Cramer; brothers, Jason Holford and wife Natalie and Ryan Holford and wife Shannon; sister, Shannon Darnell and husband James as well as numerous nieces, two nephews and several aunts, uncles, and cousins and wonderful friends.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Holford, James Darnell, Phillip Quinley, Wesley Garcia, Jeff Drigo and Dakota Cobbs. Honorary pallbearers are Perry Moss Jason Holford and Monty Banks.