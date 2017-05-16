BOSSIER CITY – Sharon Elaine Carter Bowdish “Libby Gail”, age 64, went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2017 after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 5, 1952 in Lake Providence, LA.

She was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn Carter Brown, and father James Frederick Carter.

Survivors include one daughter Sherri McLendon, Goddaughter Sharee Halphen; six grandchildren Haley McLendon, Natalie Brown, Quinton Brown, Savannah McLendon, Jerry Wayne Waggoner, Jessica Waggoner, and Trista Halphen; great grandchildren Devin, Gabriel, Kharma, Emah Grace, Patrick, Dominique, Ritchey, and Kyah Rose; one sister Kathy Evans; three brothers Doug Carter, Jerry Carter, Sr., and Terry Brown, Sr. A host of nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends and family, and dearest best friends Kim Price and Tim Pettigrew.

Visitation will be held Tuesday May 16, 2017 at the Aulds Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 5530 Buncombe Rd. Shreveport, LA.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Carter, Jr., Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Kasey Brown, Mike Hattaway and Jody Matthews. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jimmy Ray “Jimbo” McCarty .

A special thanks goes to all the Nurses at Southern Care Hospice, as well as those who provided food and refreshments for the family, and those who provided love and financial support.