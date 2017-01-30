BOSSIER CITY – A memorial service for Sharon Winstead will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sharon was born June 20, 1945 in Oklahoma City, OK to Ruben Locke and Dorothy Wren Locke and died January 27, 2017 in Shreveport. She was a medical assistant for Shreveport Internal Medicine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Winstead and her parents.

Sharon is survived by her son, John Mahaney and daughter, Lisa Akins and husband Billy, all of Bossier City; brother, Robert Locke of Everett, WA and grandchildren, Michelle Kairschner and Shannon Kairschner, also of Bossier City.

The family would like to express our deep appreciation for Dr. Craig Miller, Dr. Chip McDonald and Dr. Scott Howard. Thank you for going above and beyond our expectations in your efforts to provide exceptional care and quality of life during her fight against ovarian and breast cancer.

The family would also like to thank her work family at Shreveport Internal Medicine, along with Dr. M. Alan Brown, Dr. Richard Haynie and Dr. Eric Smith and the nurses and staff of Willis Knighton Pierremont.