Shelby “Mac” Moseley

Haughton, LA – Graveside services for Shelby “Mac” Moseley, 98 for will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hall Summit, LA. Visitation with the family will be at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

Mac, a resident of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully June 17, 2018 after a short illness. He was a World War II Veteran and received several honors while in the service. His most favorite pastime and enjoyment was fishing side by side with his beloved son, Shelby, Sr.

He is survived by his son, Shelby R. Moseley, Sr.; grandchildren, Shelby Moseley, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, Heidi Moseley, Kimberly Strother, Chandra Moseley Stewart and husband, Brenton, and Matthew Murphy; also many great grandchildren. Mac is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and daughter-in-law, Cynthia H. Moseley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.