Sherry Lynn Shea

Bossier City, LA – Sherry Lynn Shea died on February 22, 2018. Born on May 5, 1971, Sherry graduated from Parkway High School in 1992 and then from Northwestern State University with a degree in nursing in 1998. Right after college Sherry began her nursing career at Willis Knighton Hospital where she spent over 15 years, mostly as an NICU nurse.

Her babies were her passion and her co-workers and patient families always a source of joy. She was born in Bossier City and spent over 41 years there moving to Geismar, LA when her husband’s job transferred him. She loved going to movies and usually went at least once a week with her father. She was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church and a former member at Stockwell Road MBC.

Sherry was very involved in her girl’s activities be it school, dance classes at Vicki’s School of Dance or church activities. Her car was always ready to load up and go. Losing her ability to speak was heartbreaking. She always had something to say and kept everyone laughing but when she saw you the smile was precious. A special thanks to all our many friends and relatives for your thoughts, prayers and calls over the past few years. Times like this are so hard but what a blessing you have been to us.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Keith Shea; daughters, Shelby Shea, 17 and Skylar Shea, 12; mother, Connie Delaney; father, Rodney Dixon and wife Liz of Benton; brother, Mike Dixon and wife Dawanda; nephews, Tyler Dixon, Blake Dixon and Ryan Dixon of Bossier City; Uncles, Ken Elkins and wife Eulalie of Longview Texas, David Elkins of Bossier City, Billy Dixon of Bossier City.

Another special thanks to all her co-workers, doctors and staff at Willis Knighton South. They stayed in touch and she visited the hospital when she could. Karen and others would meet her for lunch when they could. We truly appreciate the support and care you always showed for Sherry.

If Sherry could leave a nugget of wisdom it would be: Always check the medicine you pick up at the pharmacy making sure not only the right medication name is on it, but the right medication is in the bottle. It could possibly save your life.

A Memorial Service will be officiated by Rev. Joseph Pemberton on Friday, March 9th at 10:00am at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.