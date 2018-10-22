Obituary – Shirley Faye Temple

Shirley Faye Temple

Bossier City, LA – It is with heavy but faithful hearts that the family of Shirley Faye Temple announce her return to her heavenly home on October 18, 2018. Services celebrating her life will be held on October 23, 2018 at Airline Drive Church of Christ, with Minister Ben Brewster officiating and interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers were Dalton Vaughn, Randy French, Chris Winner, John Dollar, Tommy Shepherd, Rusty Beckham, Jerry Franklin and Larry Dobbins.

Shirley was born in Baskin, LA on January 9, 1937. She married sweetheart Robert Temple in 1955 and together they enjoyed over 63 years of wedded bliss. She relished her married name, taking great pleasure in introducing herself as Shirley Temple as though she were a movie star! But a star she was, her vivacious spirit brightening the world around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents C.A. and Edna Mayberry and twin brother Carl Mayberry.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Robert, daughter Cynthia (Allen) Bates, son Michael (Janie) Temple, grandsons Travis (Marissa) Bates and Robert (Libby) Temple, granddaughters Teresa Temple and Tracy (Jeremiah) Armijo, great-grandchildren Nadia, Cade, Gaby, Kason, Mya, Reigna and Jeremiah, Jr., brother R.L. (Ruth) Mayberry, sisters Edna Antley and Carolyn (David) Bish and a host of extended family and friends that she was so richly blessed to have.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bipin Turakhia and staff as well as the doctors and staff of Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists for their years of compassionate care.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com