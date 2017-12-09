Shirley Marler

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Shirley Marler was born February 24, 1936 in Greenville, TX and claimed her heavenly reward on December 6, 2017 after a sudden illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Dunn, Sr. and Thelma Dunn;, brothers, Joel Dunn, Jr. and Kenneth Dunn. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Jerry Marler, Sr. of Bossier City, LA; son, Jerry Marler, Jr. (Patty) of Covington, LA, daughter, Suellen G. Gallier (Mac) Spanaway, WA, son, Jeffery Marler, Sr. (Kenda), Omaha, NE; sister, Betty Bias, Ellisville, MS; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier. Services will be conducted Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Harrell Shelton and Rev. Buster Page officiating. Interment will follow at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.

Shirley was a member of Airline Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday School class. Her greatest joy was singing in the church choir and visiting with residents at The Bloom of Bossier, where she resided.

Shirley was a caring and compassionate ICU Nurse at hospitals in Tucson, AZ and Bossier City until her retirement in 1993. She was greatly respected by her co-workers, doctors, patients and patient’s family members.

Honoring Shirley as pallbearers will be, Jim Tharp, Dennis Wilson, Marvin Young, Ken Bush, David Wyatt and Jason Marler. Honorary pallbearer will be Brian Nix.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the dedicated Bossier City Fire Dept. EMT’s and the doctors and nurses a! t Willis Knighton Pierremont ER for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Airline Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.