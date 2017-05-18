SMSgt James F. Dobbins (USAF) was born December 9, 1936 to Joseph Bowman and Freda Alderman Dobbins in Radford, VA. He married his wife Vonda, on October 21, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV. A 1955 graduate of Radford High School, he joined the Air Force a few months later. James spent most of his 20 years of service at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, LA. He also served in the Vietnam War for which he received a National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Award. Following retirement from the Air Force as a SMSgt, he later owned and operated Econ-O-Wiping Cloth in Shreveport, LA from 1985 until 2005. He moved to Alabama in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda Dobbins; step-son, Wayne Farrell of AL; step-daughter, Teresa Melancon of LA; sister-in-law, Peggy Dobbins of VA; nephews, Darren, Brian, and Jeff Dobbins of VA; one niece, Terri Vaughn of VA; and a very special fur baby, Blaze.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ed Dobbins and Billy Ray Dobbins and a nephew, Gary Dobbins.

SMSgt James F. Dobbins (Jim) passed away on May 15th at his home in Springville, AL. He was a loving husband and father. Jim was a very outgoing person, loved people, and never met a stranger. He was kind to everyone he met and was always proud and honored to have served his country. He will be missed by all who knew him.