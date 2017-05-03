HAUGHTON – Services celebrating the life of SMSgt. William Franklin, Jr., USAF (Ret.) will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bryan Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.

William was born in Chatsworth, GA on April 24, 1928 to Ida and William J. Franklin, Sr. and passed away on May 1, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. He proudly served and retired from the Air Force after 27 years. He then began a career at the Louisiana Ordinance Plant from which he also retired.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Franklin, two sisters and four brothers William is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Gail Laurents; son, John William Franklin; granddaughters, Angie LaCoste and husband Beaux and Nikki Bedingfield; great grandchildren, Macy Bedingfield, Cydnie LaCoste, Savannah LaCoste, Sawyer LaCoste and Cooper LaCoste as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Haughton Fire Dept., Sheri at Louisiana Homecare and Jimmie Dragoo for their compassion.