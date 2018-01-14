Stanley Dean Barnes

Princeton, LA – Stanley Dean Barnes left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 12, 2018. He was born in Shreveport on January 18, 1950 to Edythe and Johnnie Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnnie Barnes, Jr.

Dean is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Barnes; sons, Stanley Barnes, II and Dustin Barnes (Amanda); daughter, Misty Barnes; grandchildren, Michael, Cheyenne, Caleb, Schley, Elliott, Toby, London and Carter; sisters, Nita Turner (Ronnie), Janelle Ward; brother, Hershel Barnes (Junie Faye) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services celebrating the life of Mr. Barnes will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest

Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowboy Church Building Fund, 824 Princeton Rd. Princeton, LA 71067, in honor of Dean.

