BOSSIER CITY – Services for Stephanie Lynn Thornell will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Northpoint Community Church, 4204 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Al Eden. Interment will be in Hill Crest Cemetery, Haughton, LA. The family will receive friends from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Stephanie was born in Shreveport, La to Wanda Gray Paulin and Harry J. Paulin. She passed away on January 6, 2017 in Bossier City, La.

She was employed by Sears for over 40 years, she began working for Sears when she was in high school, she loved her job and working in retail. Stephanie was involved in several civic and church activities. She had a heart for the less fortunate in life and was ready to help in every way she could. Stephanie was a loving, giving, strong-willed woman who loved friends and family with all her heart and soul. Everything in her life centered around her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus. She prayed with people not just for them. There’s such comfort to know that she is with Him today. We will miss our precious Stephanie, she was the best wife, most wonderful sister, aunt, and friend.

Stephanie met her love when she was 14 years old. She and her husband Bennie were married when she was 19, she loved Bennie dearly. The only time she would get on a plane were the several trips to Hawaii with Bennie which she loved.

The family wants to thank everyone for your prayers as Stephanie fought this battle with cancer. We would also like to thank Willis-Knighton Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Stephanie. The angels sent to help us, Lucy, Claudia, and especially Tangela Jackson.

Preceding Stephanie in death are her parents. Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, Bennie Thornell of Bossier City, La; sisters, Linda Lockwood of Shreveport, LA, and Sheri Nies and husband, Steve of Land O’Lakes, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Lockwood of Shreveport, LA (whom she called Big Buffy) nephews, Robby Lockwood and wife, Heather and their sons, Jackson and Preston, Colin Thornell, David Thornell, and Corey Thrasher; niece, Jennifer Vasser and husband Bill. She loved her family dearly and was so happy that Robby and Heather were blessed with two precious boys.

Honoring Stephanie as pallbearers will be Robert Lockwood, Robby Lockwood, Calvin Millender, Ray Strickland, Alan Blankenship, Jr., Robert Carlson, Joe Thornell, and Larry Dotson.

For I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a Crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.

Memorials may be made to North Point Community Church, 4204 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA, 71111 or Fellowship of Christian Athletes, PO Box 5118, Bossier City, LA, 71171.