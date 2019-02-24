Obituary – Stephen L. Ard, Sr.

Stephen L. Ard, Sr.

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Stephen L. Ard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Steve was born in Seneca, SC on December 3, 1947 to Haynie and Robbie Ard. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Air Force, 1969-73. He continued his education, earning his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Having retired five years ago from a career in industrial sales, Steve found much reward in a lifetime of being a dedicated professional. Above all, he loved his family, his dogs and grand dogs, time on the water, and helping others. He had a tool or solution to fix nearly everything and was forever generous in giving his time to assist and care for friends and family however and whenever needed. His greatest devotion was to his wife of 51 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haynie Ard and Robbie Ard Meeker; son, Greg Ard; and brother, David Ard. He is survived by his wife, Reenie Ard; children, Julie Ard, Steve Ard, Jr. and wife Felicia, and Ashley Ard; grandson, Lance Ard; great grandson, Ryder Ard; brother, James Ard and wife Lanelle; sister, Jan Moon and husband Jimmy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

