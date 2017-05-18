A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Stephen Price Barker will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Shreveport, Louisiana. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the church.

Price was born on October 9, 1964 in Falls Church, Virginia and passed away on May 13, 2017. Price was a 1982 graduate of Ruston High School and a 1986 graduate of Louisiana Tech University, where he received his degree in Business Administration. He then graduated with his Juris Doctor from LSU Law School in 1989. After law school he worked for the law firm of Cook, Yancey, King and Galloway. In January 2014 he helped found the Shreveport law office of Kean Miller, LLP. Active in the community, Price served on various boards, including the board of directors of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, lending his time and talents to countless community, civic, and charitable organizations.

We were blessed to have had Price for an additional 25 years because of the love of his brother Mark in being a bone marrow donor. We are thankful to Mark for his generosity and love. We are thankful for the love and support from the Kean Miller family as well as the love and long term care Price received from Dr. Luis Pineiro and Dr. Brian Berryman of Texas Oncology and Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Price loved mountain biking and enjoyed riding the trails in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas with his son Matt and his many mountain-biking friends. His real passion was spending time with Matt. Price was so proud of him and thoroughly enjoyed watching Matt grow into an amazing young man.

Preceding Price in death are his maternal grandparents, Claude and Gladys Price; paternal grandparents, Will and Eunice Hopkins and Albert Barker; and mother-in-law Shirley Salmon. Price is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia Salmon Barker; his son, Matthew Price Barker; parents, Jon and Claudine Barker; father-in-law, Ron Salmon; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Michelle Barker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diana and Ben Humphries; four nieces: Lauren Barker, Kelly Futrell, Molly Humphries, Maggie Humphries; nephew, Ryan Barker; uncle and aunt, Kirby and Cindy Price; and other special aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.donate.lls.org).