Obituary – Stuart Blackburn

Stuart Blackburn

Bossier City, LA – Stuart Wayne Blackburn, 38, passed abruptly yet peacefully in surgery on Friday, November 9, his heart finally giving out after so long. The son of Cynthia Gray Sutton and Wayne Blackburn, Stuart was a survivor.

He survived a brain tumor at age fourteen and later sustained a traumatic brain injury at age twenty one which left him unable to walk or speak. Yet for another seventeen years, he was awake, alert and interacted with everyone around him. Stuart never met a stranger and constantly found humor and joy in life. He accepted his circumstances with a grace and peace that served as an example for all. Stuart loved music and frequently expressed himself through songs.

Stuart was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Barbara Waller Gray and his paternal grandparents Howard and Eileen Blackburn. He is survived by his parents Cynthia Gray Sutton and Wayne Blackburn, stepmother Charlotte Blackburn, sister Lindsey Gray Todd, paternal grandfather Bill Gray, aunts Becky Gray and Melissa Gray Shepard, aunt and uncle Maureen and Jimmy Blackburn, a special cousin friend Susan Kirkland, and a host of cousins and friends who will miss Stuart’s sweet, loving spirit.

The family extends their deepest thanks to the staff of Everline’s Loving Arms, especially Tameka Green.

The family will received visitors on Wednesday, November 14th from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Services were held on Thursday, November 15th at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Bossier City, officiated by Reverend Uriah Oxford and Reverend Karl Klaus. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 or Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. at 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673.

We’ll love you forever. We’ll like you for always. Forever and ever, our Stuart, you’ll be, forever young.