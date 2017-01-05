BOSSIER CITY – Services to celebrate the life of Teresa Fain, 52, will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2017 with Bro. Billy Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Teresa will be remembered by her family as a smiling, fun-loving and caring wife, mother and Te-Tah. She always looked forward to spending time with those she loved. Her favorite time was spent making precious memories with her grand babies. You could always find Teresa holding her dog, Peanut.

She is survived by her husband, John Fain; daughters, Jessica, Amy and Jennifer; parents, Don and Shirley Wallace; sister, Kimberly Moore; brother Robert Wallace; grandchildren, Piper, Levi, Rory and Cheyenne. Also left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews.

