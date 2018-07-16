Terrell James Barzare

Benton, LA – Services honoring the life of Terrell James Barzare were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Pastor John Campbell. Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Terrell was born December 3, 1946 in Pine Prairie, LA to Philip and Olive Barzare and died July 11, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. He retired from the City of Shreveport Fire Department, after nearly 30 years as a firefighter. After retirement, his passions were fishing and being with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Johnson Barzare; parents, Philip and Olive; brother, Harold; great grandson, Jaxon.

He is survived by children, Kimberly and husband, Curtis, Jeff and wife, Courtney, Tim and wife, Angela, Julie and partner, Ranell. He was a beloved Pawpaw to grandchildren, Misty and husband, Jimmy, Adam and wife, Shannon, James, Logan and wife, Bethani, Ashley and boyfriend, Daniel, Tyler, Kayleigh, Alayna, Nolan, Triston, Jadyn, Treyson; great grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Easton, Carson, Presley, Lexi Jo, Hunter and Aria.

You will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts!

A special thank you to the NWLA War Veterans Home for the love and care you showed over the last few years!