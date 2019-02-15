Obituary – Thelma L. Horton Porter

Thelma L. Horton Porter

Benton, LA – On February 13, 2019 God opened his loving arms, lifted Thelma Leola (Horton) Porter and welcomed her to the Kingdom of Heaven. Her 86-year old body, which had been suffering from physical pain and diminished memory, is now healed. With her new vibrant body and mind, she will be greeted by relatives and friends who have preceded her to her new heavenly home.

Thelma was a long-time resident of Benton, LA. She was born July 22, 1932 in Elm Grove, LA and was the third of six children born to Dove Alexander Horton, Jr. and Hallie Coleman Horton. Thelma was married to Aubrey Euell Porter nearly 50 years, until his death in 2001. She was the mother to four sons. She was proud of her family and showed great love to all of her family and friends.

Thelma was a 1949 graduate of Haughton High School. She worked 20 years at First National Bank in Shreveport, where she developed lifelong friendships. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at various casinos. When her children were in school, she would attend various sporting events to cheer for her sons and their friends who played for the Benton Tigers. She was a true friend to these Tigers and the LSU Tigers. She was also a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She loved all family gatherings that took place, whether it was on the “Fillmore Hill” at the home of her parents, camping out at Lake of the Pines, Christmas Eve family gatherings, or the Horton Family Reunions.

She enjoyed attending church services at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, LA, Faith Tabernacle in Shreveport, LA and Church on the Rock, also in Shreveport, LA. She loved to visit various churches to listen to gospel music with her good friend, Mrs. Davis.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, D. A. (Jr.) and Hallie Horton; husband, Aubrey Euell Porter; son, Donald Wayne Porter; grandsons, Kenneth Dale Porter and James Brandon Porter; daughters-in-law, Donna Porter and Brenda J. Porter; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Bill Turner; and brothers, James A. “Jimmy” Horton and Bobby “Toad” Horton.

She is survived by her sons, Richard E. “Rick” Porter (Vivian) of Shreveport, LA, Victor Porter of Bossier City, LA, and Steve D. Porter (Brenda E.) of Bossier City, LA; brother, Thomas “Tom” Horton (Rita) of Benton, LA; sister, Barbara Riley (Bob) of Summerfield, FL and sister-in-law, Annette Horton of Pampa, TX. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Thelma will be 2/15/2019 (Friday) 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Boone Funeral Home Chapel in Bossier City. The funeral service will be 2/16/2019 (Saturday) at 2:00 pm. Conducting the service will be Bro. Billy Pierce. Interment will be at Lay Cemetery (Red River Baptist Church) near Benton, LA. Pallbearers will Aaron Porter, Jim Porter, Brian Porter, Brad Porter, Mike Hernandez, and Alex Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Porter, Chris Woods, Chris Ellison, and Eric Lee.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Bossier City for the love and care they provided to Thelma for the past 6 years. They would also like to express their appreciation to Gamble Hospice Northwest and Regional Hospice for their service.