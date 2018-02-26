Thomas Carlisle

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Thomas William Carlisle of Bossier City, passed away suddenly January 28, 2018 at the age of 64. Tom was born in Monroe, LA December 7, 1953. He was a very kind and gentle man. Tom was preceded in death by his chosen parents J. C. Knotts Jr. and Patsy R. Knotts and beloved dog “Axil”.

He is survived by his sons, Dustin Carlisle and wife Ursula Carlisle and Devan Carlisle and Fiance Carla Perez, their mother Donna Knotts Carlisle, grandchildren Jensen and Palmer Carlisle, Uncles, Bill and Jim Carlisle and many loving Knotts family members and friends.

Tom was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He liked to prep and plan to go to the woods so precisely, it was almost a science. He once shared a story of peace and tranquility that only the woods could bring him. Tom’s joy in life was sharing his love for the outdoors with his sons.

Tom was truly a jack of all trades. His vast array of skills and knowledge was well known and appreciated by those who knew him best. He was an enigma of self-taught knowledge which he made sure to pass down to his two sons. Tom encouraged his sons to ask “why”, and think differently than the common man. This was his most valued treasure. Tom had a successful career in oil and gas, before embarking on a new journey. He felt his knowledge and skills could be put to better use, working with “at-risk” youth. He garnered respect and reverence in all his endeavors, and will be truly missed.

Memorial Service is 3pm Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Aulds Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Northwest LA or your preferred charity. Graveside services will be at a later date at the Old Saline Cemetery and Bienville Parish Forest.