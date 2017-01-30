BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services for Thomas Eugene Jordan will be 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Officiating will be Bro. Reginald Crawford and Bro Floyd Jordan. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery.

Thomas was born August 10, 1944 in Shreveport to Lonnie Gilbert Jordan and Mauvine Deloach Jordan and died January 25, 2017 in Shreveport. He was a fabricator for Frymaster and a member of The Church at Benton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jordan; parents and brother, Ronnie Jordan.

Thomas is survived by his son, Floyd Jordan and wife, Misty of Doyline; daughters, Theresa Jordan and Susan Wilson and husband, Joey, all of Bossier City; sister, Nell Covington and husband, Paul of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Darrell Jordan and wife, Barbara of Cotton Valley; grandchildren, Heather Daniel, Dylan Jennings, Allan Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Spencer Jordan, Michael Lane Jordan; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.