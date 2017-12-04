Thomas Rodolph Felts, Jr.

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Tommy Felts departed this life on Thursday, November 30, 2017 to be forever peaceful in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 80 years old. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Calvin Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow the service at the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Felts graduated from Bossier High School and was a member at Barksdale Baptist Church. He retired from the U S Postal Service and later, as a School Crossing Guard, helping the neighborhood kids cross the street at Central Park Elementary. His life-long passion started early in life, including all things wood and used, from his days at T.R.Felts & Sons Millworks, to more recent years of creating treasured pieces from old and broke n items.

Mr. Felts is preceded in death by his parents, T.R. Felts, Sr. and Anabel Gray Felts, and former spouses, Joan and Neve. He is survived by wife Miriam, brothers Larry Felts (Carole) and Don Felts (Judy). Also surviving are his children Susan Felts Lefebvre (Tom), Kathy Felts-Ashby (Edward), Ed Felts (Cathy), Rainey Felts Lang (Rob), Melanee Romero (Casey), Jay Felts (Kelly) and step-children Rhonda Schnell (Peter), Jack Dysart (Cheryl), Carla Breland and Mark Dysart. Additional survivors are seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great great grandson, as well as nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tom Lefebvre, Edward Ashby, Rob Lang, Casey Romero, Jerome’Vailes, and Kris Bustamento. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association or Barksdale Baptist Church. The family expresses a special Thank You to the staff a t Pilgrim Manor and WK Bossier Hospital for their extended care.