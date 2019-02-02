Obituary – Thomas “T. L.” DeMoss

Thomas “T. L.” DeMoss

Bossier Parish, LA – T.L. was born March 22, 1942 as one of ten children to parents, Clarence Clifford “Buck” DeMoss and Gladys Murphy DeMoss. He was raised in Plain Dealing, LA where he would then join the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He also spent ten years as a Shreveport Police Office in the 1960-70’s. He was also a Mason as part of the Sunset Lodge of Shreveport, LA. The remainder of his life was spent as a Nation Wide, Long Haul Truck Driver.

T.L. is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Fain DeMoss; sons Thomas “Lee” DeMoss, Jr., Russell Nolen DeMoss and wife Jessica, Roger Allen Taylor and wife Elizabeth, Matthew Alan Taylor and wife Brittney; grandchildren, Nolen DeMoss, CJ DeMoss, Jackie Green, Joey Green, Jackson Taylor, Avery Taylor, Charlotte Belle Taylor, and Olivia Norrell; great grandchildren, Jacob Teller, Savannah Teller, Micha Roger and Kali Green; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

T.L. was preceded by death by both of his parents, his siblings, Jimmy, C.C., Sammie Lou, Patsy and Dan; as well as by his grandson Lane Gour. His remaining siblings are Yvette Davis, Suzette Merry, Peggy Cave, Chuckie DeMoss.

T.L. loved his children and grandchildren greatly, and will always be remembered as Paw or Pawpaw.

His nephew, Ricky De Moss, will be officiate the service at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers are Dewey Van Cave, Denny DeMoss, Brad Merry, Jamie Wiley, Virgil Davis, Kyle Fain, Danny McGee, and Vernon Crawford.