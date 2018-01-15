Tiffany Nichole Mize

On the morning of Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in Montrose, Mississippi, we lost our beloved Tiffany Nichole Mize to complications from her illnesses.

Tiffany was born on August 2, 1984 in Natchez, Mississippi. Though her life has been cut short, she made multitudes of friends and was very loved by all those she has left behind.

She is survived by her mothers Stephanie Parker and Kim Middleton; her father, Nelson Mize and wife Beverly; maternal Grandparents Cleo and Marie Freeman; brother Andy Mize and wife Sheena; brother Jason Wiley; sister Courtney Parker; nieces Hailey and Maddie; nephews Parker and Braylon and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tiffany is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Terry and Gladys Mize.

A memorial service for Tiffany will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 19, at Boone Funeral Home located at 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Family and friends are invited to join us in honoring the life of this beautiful soul.

We will carry your memory in our hearts always. Though you are gone from this world, you will never be forgotten. We will be together again because this circle can never be broken.