Obituary – Tilman A. “Bubba” Beauregard, Jr.

Tilman A. “Bubba” Beauregard, Jr.

Benton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Tilman A. “Bubba” Beauregard, Jr., 80, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Robert Beadle, assisted by Chaplain Hank Crooms. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Haughton, LA. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Bubba was born August 12, 1938 in Shreveport, LA to Lucille Saucier Beauregard and Tilman A. Beauregard, Sr. and passed away on November 21, 2018 at home, while preparing for a Thanksgiving evening hunt with his son, Billy.

He was retired from Hollis Body Shop and was an avid hunter of all game, fish and fowl. His passion was deer hunting and raising Beagles. As a very young boy, he would rise early and hunt squirrels across the road from home and return in time to catch the bus.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Sawyer; brother, H.S. Bordelon and great grandson, Gavin Omar Brown.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Betty Gay Shepherd Beauregard; daughters, Dixie B. Callahan and husband, Bob, Kathy B. Harvey and husband, Jimmy; son, Billy Beauregard and wife, Sarah; sister, Betty Faye Santoro; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Holly Brown, Brandon Strickland, Cari Strickland McGray, Amber Lee Beauregard, Zane Alexander Beauregard; great grandchildren, Carolena Palomo, Carmen Brown, Carter Brown, Kendall Cummings, Brianna Cummings, great great grandson, Jayden Washington and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Honoring Bubba as pallbearers will be, Bob Callahan, Jimmy Harvey, Robert Santoro, David Doyal, Zane Beauregard and Charles Everett. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Pierce and Jim Montgomery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Nightengale Hospice, Jackie Martin, Nurse Elizabeth Ferguson and many others who cared for Daddy during his lengthy illness