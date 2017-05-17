Timothy Ellis Irwin suddenly and unexpectedly departed this life in the arms of his wife early on Monday morning, May 15, 2017, at the age of 61. A well-known area businessman and longtime resident of Bossier City, Tim was a loving and beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, in-law, cousin and friend.

Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 US-80, Haughton LA 71037 on Thursday, May 18, from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 7738 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City LA 71112 on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Tim leaves behind his wife of over 33 years, Benée Morris Irwin, daughter Taylor Irwin Stevens (Aaron), son Cole Irwin, grandson Bentley Stevens, sister Stephanie Peters of Shalimar, Florida, sister Donna Hilton (Hank) of Tampa, Florida, brother Scott Irwin of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, his and Benée’s dear friends and in-laws, Bill Blocker and Melody Wise Blocker, mother-in-law Stephanie Morris Turbeville (Don) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his father Donald Irwin, mother Janis Irwin, and sister Michelle Irwin.

Tim was an alumnus of Parkway High School, class of 1974, and worked as a real estate broker and owner of Century21 Morris Real Estate in Bossier City for the past 19 years.

Tim enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He and his wife Benée liked to travel, and also entertained often in their home and on their houseboat. Tim was a devoted father to his daughter Taylor and son Cole, and especially enjoyed playing with his grandson Bentley. He often spent leisure time fishing and golfing. According to his friend Billy Blocker, “he could swing a golf club, catch a fish, change a diaper, or pop a top, all with equal enthusiasm.”

Tim was an extrovert who was full of joy and never shy about giving his frank opinion. He had it all – loving family, loyal friends, and worldly success – yet he was humble. He will be greatly missed.