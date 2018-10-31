Obituary – Tommy (Tom) Leonard

Tommy (Tom) Leonard

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Tommy (Tom) Leonard will be Friday, 1:00 PM, November 2, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 1, 2018 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City.

Tom was born in Bossier City on September 9, 1950 and sadly he passed away suddenly in Arkansas on October 26, 2018. After graduating from Bossier High School, Tom proudly joined the Air Force to serve his country during the Vietnam conflict. While serving in Vietnam his heroic actions resulted in him receiving the Vietnam Cross of Gallentry. After his Honorable Discharge, he attended LSU and graduated with a degree in Business. Shortly thereafter, he began a long and successful career in the financial industry primarily with Morgan Stanley. Following his recent retirement, he was looking forward to spending time at his lake house in Arkansas with his faithful furry companion Zoey.

Proceeding him in death are his parents; Tommy and Juanita Leonard; and brother, James Ross Leonard.

Tom leaves before family, friends and many clients. He was always there to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. He was a constant source of laughter, and lived his life on his own terms. His sense of humor and story-telling talent will truly be missed by anyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.