Tommy Wallis

Benton, LA – Tommy Wallis, passed away peacefully at his home after losing his battle with cancer. He attended Benton High School and Northwestern University where he was a football star. There he met his wife of 47 years and they had two sons, Jay Wallis and Tommy L. Wallis II.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his sons, grandchildren Jayleigh Wallis, Maycee Wallis, Riley Wallis and Bailey Wallis. Also his mother- in-law Faye Teekell, sister-in-law Carla Hahn, daughter-inlaw Amanda Wallis, a brother Robert, sister Catherine, and many nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by his family and all that loved him and knew him.

Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.