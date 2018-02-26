Tracy “Wayne” Green

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Funeral services for Tracy “Wayne” Green, 72, of Bossier City, LA will were held at 1 P.M. Friday, February 23, 2018 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Campbell officiating. Interment followed in Martin Cemetery with a reception following at Martin Baptist Church. Visitation with family was held Thursday evening at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Mr. Green was born on April 22, 1945 to Henry F. and Jodie Green who resided in Red River Parish in Martin, La. He was 1 of 8 children. He was known as Wayne to those closest to him. Mr. Green passed away February 20, 2018.

Wayne graduated from Martin High School in 1963 and then went to serve our country in the United States Navy before retiring in 1997 from the Louisiana State Department of Transportation. He was also a Lifetime Member of the National Rifle Association.

Wayne greatly appreciated the outdoors, bird watching, hunting, fishing, gardening, picking up pecans & eating ice cream. It was also no secret that he loved cornbread & sweet tea with each meal & that he held a strong distaste for the Dallas Cowboys. He loved family reunions & always had a door open to his children and grandchildren. In fact, he spent more time with his children living with him than he ever did without. He loved deeply, was firm in his beliefs & held high standards his entire life. He was frugal with his spending & worked hard for all he had to ensure his family was cared for.

He was greeted in heaven by his parents H.F. Green & Jodie “Azile” Green, sister Bonnie Wood & husband Larry Wood, brother-in-law Harley Croff, & sister-in-law Aline Green & brother-in-law Johnny Wilhite & lifelong friend, Elton “Buck” Stewart.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Wesley T. Green and wife Casey, daughter Jodie L. Baker and husband Cody & daughter Amanda Odom. He undoubtly loved his children dearly and adored his grandchildren, Allie, Jamie, Tyler, Chance, Alyssa, Olivia, Cross, Beau and Jackson as well as one great grandson, Jayden. Also surviving him are his sisters Patsy Wilhite, Barbara “Babs” Bates and sister Patricia Croff along with brothers Donald Green and special friend Frances, Reggie Green and wife Robin, Ronnie Green and wife Nancy and former daughter-in-law, Tammy Wells.

Honored to be his pallbearers were nephews Ron Kellogg, Chris Bamburg, Timothy Bamburg, Matthew Bamburg, Josh Bamburg, Jeffrey Bates.

Honorary pallbearers were his son-in-law Cody Baker & his grandsons.

A very special thank you to Dr. Russell Tynes, Stat Home Health, Sabrina Farmer and Regional Hospice, for their support, care & compassion for the sweetest dad ever.