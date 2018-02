Tressie W. Shaw

Bossier City, LA – Tressie was born on October 6, 1917 and passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018. Tressie was a resident of Louisiana at the time of passing. Interment will be in Whitehall Cemetery. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday February 18, 2018, prior to the funeral service.