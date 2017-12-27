Troyce Gipson Thomas

BENTON, LA – Services celebrating the life of Troyce Gipson Thomas, 79, were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel with Rev. Tommy Patton, Senior Adult Pastor of Cypress Baptist Church, officiating. Burial followed at Gilgal Cemetery in Minden, LA. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 form 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Troyce was born on July 25, 1938 in Minden, LA and went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2017. She retired from Gastroenterology Associates after 22 years. She spent the rest of her time taking care of her husband Bill and watching, chauffeuring, cheering and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spoiled them and loved every minute of it. Troyce was one of the sweetest ladies you will ever meet and will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill D. Thomas, her parents, Thomas Troy Gipson and Ina Royce Youngblood Gipson, and her brother, Sentell Gipson.

Troyce is survived by her son, Robert E. Thomas and special friend JaNiece of Bossier, LA; daughter, Michelle Thomas and husband Robby of Benton, LA; sister, Janis Martin and husband Alvin of Tatum, TX; grandchildren, Alicia Broyles and husband Tony, Christopher Thomas and wife Kristen, Hunter Thomas, Sean Thomas, Troy Thomas, and Caleb Thomas; great-grandchildren, Brayden Broyles, Cayden Thomas, Ainsley Broyles, and Carter Thomas.

Honoring Troyce as pallbearers will be Robby Thomas, Tony Broyles, Christopher Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Sean Thomas, and Troy Thomas. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Brayden Broyles, Caleb Thomas, Cayden Thomas, and Carter Thomas.