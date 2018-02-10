TSgt. Charles A. Harris (USAF Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Services for TSgt. Charles A. Harris (USAF Ret.) will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Calvin Hubbard. Visitation will be prior to the service Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Charles was born August 20, 1940 and died February 6, 2018 in Bossier City. He was a member of Barksdale Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Harris and parents, Orwood and Naomi Harris.

Charles is survived by his son, Jerry Harris of Bossier City; daughter, Kelly Harris Putman and husband, Emory Putman, Jr. of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.