Obituary – TSgt. Donald K. Schreiber (USAF Ret.)

TSgt. Donald K. Schreiber (USAF Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Donald K. Schreiber of Bossier City passed away at 12:05 p.m. on February 11 at Willis Knighton Bossier. He was 90 years old. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on February 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bill Stroud. Interment will follow at a later date.

He would say “Keep this short kid”, but how do you do that when describing a life so well lived for so long? He left a long list of accomplishments and an even longer list of friends that he made along the way.

He enlisted in the Army in 1945 during WWII and then served in the Air Force through the Korean and Vietnam wars, finally retiring in 1972. Then he worked as a mail carrier for the post office in Bossier City until he retired from there in 1990. His service to fellow Veterans never ended and he devoted much of his time to the American Legion.

He was one of the original founders of the Koran Post 388 where he served in many offices including Post Commander. He was also a long time Voyageur of the 40& 8 Voiture 137 in Shreveport where he wore many Chapeaus at the Chateau over the years and served as Chef de Gare for two terms.

He was also a member of the VFW 5951 in Bossier. He forged lifelong friendships and many memories through those organizations where he felt honored to serve. It was those friends that helped him through when he lost his first wife of 54 years, Anne E. Schreiber, in 2008 and it was at the Koran

Post years later where he met and married his second wife, Mary C. (Futch) Schreiber. They were married 8 July 2018 and he is survived by her.

He is also survived by four daughters, Sandra Tallant and husband, Larry of Marshall, TX, Cynthia Jaegers of Mt. Vernon, IL, Sherry Attaway and husband, Thomas Sr. of Bossier City and Stacy Salzer also of Bossier City as well as 11 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Ronald Reagan said it best “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A Veteran doesn’t have that problem.”