Obituary – TSgt. Jessie Til Johnson (USAF Ret.)

TSgt. Jessie Til Johnson (USAF Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Jessie Tilman Johnson will be 1:30 p.m. at Strange Cemetery, Readhimer, LA on Friday, January 18, 2019. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Til was born December 13, 1932 in Goldonna, LA and passed away January 13, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He retired from the United States Air Force as a TSgt. Afterwards he worked as the Welfare Administrator for Bossier Parish and retired in July of 1997 after 25 years of service. He then started his final career as a fulltime fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Caroline (Carol) Johnson; parents, Jessie and Pearlie Johnson and siblings, Jim, Bernice, J.R., Jo Mae, Lawrence and Faye.

Til is survived by sons, Jeff Johnson and wife, Amy of Bossier City, LA, Greg Johnson and wife, Penny of Savannah, GA; brothers, Shelton Johnson of Caney Lake, LA and Roy Johnson and wife, Louise of Baton rouge, LA; grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Theo, Ellie, Jessica, Amelia and Nichole; seven great grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Til as pallbearers will be, Marvin Landingham, Ricky Scales, Randy Mason, Kevin Babers, David Babers, Mark Babers, Wayne Parker and Shelton Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Cody Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Theo Johnson, J.W. Dean and Brian Singletary.