Velma B. Lee

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Velma Louise Boyd Bryant Lee, 96, of Bossier City, La passed away on December 24, 2017. Visitation is at Hill Crest Funeral Home in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017. Service and burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Buster Page officiating.

Velma was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi on Halloween, October 31, 1921. Velma graduated from Yazoo City High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, Mississippi, majoring in chemistry.

Velma married Fred F. Bryant from Mooringsport, La. They had four boys and one girl. After his death she married James B. Lee of Bossier City, La. Both husbands preceded her in death. Velma worked as an X-Ray Technician at the P & S Hospital in Shreveport. She later worked and retired from the Louisiana State Department of Welfare.

Velma enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing Yahtzee with her best friend Charlene Elkins. She excelled at cooking and treasured feeding friends and family. Her constant activity was being present at all her children’s activities teaching all of them how to be good, honest and caring people.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles Washington Boyd and Velma Lillian Boyd of Yazoo City, Mississippi and her sister, Babe Ruth “Boo” Tyler. She also lost her first born boys, twins Fredrick F. and Charles Edward Bryant.

Velma is survived by sons, Gilbert Boyd Bryant and wife Ellen and Michael G. Bryant; daughter, Shelia Ruth Bryant Brunton and husband Paul; grandchildren, Jason Bryant, Jessica Baker and husband David, Jamie Bryant and Tracy Bryant Ruby and husband Jeff and four great grandchildren, Ethan and Sophia Ruby, Tyler Bryant and Parker Wilkes Bryant.

Honoring Velma as pallbearers will be Jamie Bryant, Byron J. Tooley, Donny Faires, Aaron Faires and Vic Griffin.

