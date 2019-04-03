Obituary – Vennis Travis Bass

Vennis Travis Bass

Jefferson, TX – Vennis Travis Bass, Jr., age 66, of Jefferson, Texas, died peacefully at home and went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 29th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family. Travis was born April 5, 1952, in Olla, Louisiana, to Vennis Travis Bass and Daisy Watson Bass.

Travis grew up in Ida, Louisiana, and attended North Caddo High School. He attended Louisiana Tech University, pledged Pi Kappa Alpha, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Candy Sutton of Gibsland, Louisiana. She was his wife for 46 years.

After working for Dresser Industries (Haliburton) in oilfield sales for 20 years he established Bass Oilfield Sales and Service of Bossier City, Louisiana. After 20 successful years as owner and operator, he retired to his farm in Jefferson, Texas, which became his paradise on Earth.

Travis was a resident of Bossier City for over 30 years. He served six years in the U.S. Airforce Reserve. He was a Master Mason, a member of The Scottish Rite, and an El Karubah Shriner. Travis was a member of First Baptist Bossier. He was a volunteer coach in community sports and he enthusiastically enjoyed and supported his own children’s passions of sports, quail and duck hunting, and dance.

Travis never met a stranger and his positive impact on others has been acknowledged by many. He embraced life fully and was known for his authentic sense of humor, quick wit, infectious laugh, and above all else, his kind and compassionate spirit. Devoted to his family, he found joy in every day with them, his animals, nature, and his Faith. This joy continued even in his final stage of life. His passion for living and loving will carry on through his children and future grandchildren.

Travis was preceded in death by his mother and father. He will be forever and lovingly remembered by his wife Candy, and their precious children, Danny and Shelby and her husband Lee Hirsch, by his mother-in-law Mary Katherine Sutton, by his sister Pat Richardson and husband Jerry, by his brother-in-law Fred Sutton, and by his nephews J.P. Richardson and Matt Richardson and their families, and by his nieces Autumn Meaney and Grace Murphy and their families. Travis will also be forever and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends.

At the request of Travis, his body will be donated to Life Science for the advancement of cancer research. A Celebration of Life honoring Travis will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or church of choice.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Texas Oncology of Longview, Texas, Dr. Larry Frase, Dr. Carl Earnest, Dr. Gautam Baskaran, and Lifecare Hospice for their support in the final days.