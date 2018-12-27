Obituary – Vera Stewart Bonnette

Vera Stewart Bonnette

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration service is scheduled for 10 AM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family invites friends to a visitation from 5 PM to 7 PM on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Funeral Home.

Lorene and Luman Stewart welcomed Vera into this world on January 15, 1942 in Bellevue, LA. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, December 23,2018 at the age of 76.

Preceding Vera in death are her parents, her loving husband, James Bonnette, and several siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael and Rusty Bonnette; one sister, Nita McRae; grand dog, Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

