Obituary – Verda Mae “Mim” Baronet

Verda Mae “Mim” Baronet

Bossier City, LA – It was an amazing and blessed journey from Rayne Louisiana on May 4, 1924 to the quiet early morning of December 9th, 2018 when Verda Mae “Mim” Thibodeaux Baronet passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana. Preceding her in death was her husband, Retired Maj. Rodney J. Baronet, Sr., her parents, Ulgere and Exodie Thibodeaux, and her three sisters, Nettie Lou Reynolds, Eleanor Laurents, and Myrtle Schiller.

Mim Baronet is survived by her ten children; Randy Baronet and wife Carol, Cora Von Aspern, Scot Baronet, Jay Baronet and wife Debbie, Troy Baronet and wife Anne, Kim Harbison and husband Bob, Susan Kottenbrook and husband Rick, Rod Baronet, Jr. and wife Lisa, Michael Baronet, and Elizabeth Booth and husband Archie.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather Baronet, Ben Baronet and husband Tino, Eric Von Aspern, Christy Von Aspern, Julie Hughes, Jessica Baronet and husband David, Tyler Baronet, Amber Harbison, Duke Harbison, Johnny Harbison and wife Corinne, Kory Kottenbrook, Jake Kottenbrook, Ashley Walker and husband James, Laura Chowenhill and husband Richard, Sarah Booth, A.J. Booth and Megan Booth. Great Grandchildren include Jenna Hughes, Remy Harbison, Natalia Harbison, Noah Walker and Jude Walker.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with interment following at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Pallbearers for the service include all of her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Special thanks to the staff at The Blake of Bossier City, Elite Staffing Services, and the staff at Aime Hospice.

