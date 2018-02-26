Virgil Ray Huff

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Virgil Ray Huff passed into the arms of Jesus on February 7, 2018.

Ray, as he was known to his friends, was born June 9, 1931, in Pioneer, LA, and was predeceased by his parents, Odo Franklin and Della Horne Huff, formerly of Cullen, LA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Kilgore Huff, and his four children, Rocky A. Huff (Alice), Sandra Huff Frazier (Danny), Renee Huff Nicholson and Franklin R. Huff (Crystal) and a son-in-love, Martin Andrus and by Rebecca’s children, Kenneth L. Caple (Darlene) and Kimberly C. Cole (Mike).

Ray is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, his sister, Armyllis Huff Haynes (Lawrence) of Benton, LA, his long-time, friends, Gloria and Ken Fryar of Minden, LA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ray attended Northeast State College (University of Louisiana at Monroe). He served four years in the U.S. Army, spending one year in Korea. After moving to Bossier City, he joined the United States Postal Service and retired after 35 years of service, the last 15 years serving as Postmaster of Minden, LA.

Active in his community, Ray was a former member of the Bossier City Lions Club, the Minden Noon Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club of Southeast Shreveport, and the Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills. He also served on the Board of Directors of Bossier Medical for three years, one year as Chairman of the Board.

Ray was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Rose-Neath Chapel in Bossier City, LA, at three o’clock p.m. on February 24, 2018.

Long-time friend and pastor, Lee A. Jeter, Sr., presided over the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amie Hospice Care for their loving attention to Ray during the last days of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Louisiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 910 Pierremont Rd., Ste. 410, Shreveport, LA, 71006 or to the charity of one’s choice.